Belgium 3 Japan 2: Last-gasp Chadli completes comeback
Brazil will face Belgium in the quarter-finals of the World Cup as Roberto Martinez's side came from 2-0 down to beat Japan 3-2.
Nacer Chadli's 94th-minute winner completed a sensational comeback as Belgium beat Japan 3-2 to book a World Cup quarter-final against Brazil.
After a goalless first half, Japan struck twice in seven minutes following the interval to take full control of a gripping last-16 tie in Rostov-on-Don on Monday.
Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui scored stunners as Japan looked set to reach the first World Cup quarter-final in their history.
But, instead, Belgium became the first team to come from two goals down to win in a World Cup knockout game since 1970 and will now face five-time winners Brazil on Friday.
Jan Vertonghen's looping header somehow beat goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima and Belgium's aerial power started to tell when Marouane Fellaini thumped home Eden Hazard's brilliant left-wing cross.
Keisuke Honda almost beat Thibaut Courtois with a free-kick in injury time but a clinical Belgium counter-attack, which ended in Thomas Meunier setting up Chadli for a simple finish, broke Japanese hearts.
:bow_and_arrow::bow_and_arrow::bow_and_arrow: Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal !! 3-2 !! July 2, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.