Bisoli named new Bologna boss

Malesani led Bologna to safety after battling a three-point deduction for tax problems and long feuds over the club's ownership.

However, those same ructions have led to his departure with Bisoli, sacked by top flight Cagliari after a shaky start to last season, taking over with the club statement not specifying the length of contract.

Both Lecce and Cesena parted company with coaches Luigi De Canio and Massimo Ficcadenti despite Serie A survival against the odds.