Bisoli named new Bologna boss
By app
MILAN - Bologna continued the trend of Serie A clubs parting company with coaches despite a successful season when they announced on Thursday that coach Alberto Malesani had been replaced by Pierpaolo Bisoli.
Malesani led Bologna to safety after battling a three-point deduction for tax problems and long feuds over the club's ownership.
However, those same ructions have led to his departure with Bisoli, sacked by top flight Cagliari after a shaky start to last season, taking over with the club statement not specifying the length of contract.
Both Lecce and Cesena parted company with coaches Luigi De Canio and Massimo Ficcadenti despite Serie A survival against the odds.
