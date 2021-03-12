Blackburn Rovers v Brentford live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Blackburn Rovers v Brentford live stream, Sky Sports, Friday 12 March, 7.45pm GMT

Brentford will be looking to get their Championship promotion push back on track when they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn on Friday night.

The Bees slipped up last time out, going down 1-0 to league leaders Norwich at Carrow Road. That result leaves them fourth in the table with a three-point gap separating them from the top two, although Thomas Frank’s side do have a game in hand on some of the teams around them.

Brentford will hope to bounce back instantly from that loss to Norwich, having recently gone on a three-game losing streak that saw them slip out of the automatic promotion spots. Having suffered play-off heartache last term, Brentford will be desperate to go straight up to the Premier League this time around.

Blackburn have no such ambitions, even if they did harbour hopes of promotion earlier in the campaign. Tony Mowbray’s side did beat Millwall 2-0 last time out, but that came after a run in which they collected just one point from 21 available.

Rovers head into this match in 15th place, having been as high as eighth just a month ago. It has been quite the fall for Mowbray’s men, who will hope that Saturday’s triumph at The New Den will kick-start a revival that could yet see them secure a top-half finish. Blackburn will want to kick on next season, and ending the current campaign strongly could help in that regard.

Daniel Ayala and Scott Wharton could be available again soon for Blackburn, but Jacob Davenport might not return from a groin problem until the end of the month. Lewis Holtby is also a few weeks away from completing his comeback from a knee injury.

Brentford will be without two of their first-teamers for Friday’s contest, with Pontus Jansson and Rico Henry both on the sidelines.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Blackburn Rovers v Brentford live stream from outside your country

