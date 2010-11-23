Bologna up for sale as points penalty looms
By app
MILAN - Serie A strugglers Bologna were put up for sale by their owners on Tuesday after missed wage payments and other financial problems prompted an Italian football federation probe which could lead to a points deduction.
Bologna said in a statement that owners Sergio Porcedda and Alessandro Menarini had jointly agreed to ask a third party to find possible buyers for all the shares in the club.
Porcedda has come under fire from fans over his handling of club affairs after the federation announced its investigation last week.
Similar cases have led to points deductions in the past but Bologna hope a quick sale will swing the decision in their favour, along with the fact that a points loss would hurt players already suffering from missing wage payments.
Bologna are 16th in the 20-team league, with 14 points from 13 games.
