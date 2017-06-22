Borussia Dortmund move for Barcelona wonderkid Lee
Barcelona youngster Lee Seung-woo has attracted the interest of Borussia Dortmund, with the Bundesliga side keen to sign him.
Borussia Dortmund have approached Barcelona to discuss the potential signing of promising youngster Lee Seung-woo, the player's agent Pere Guardiola has revealed.
The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest prospects at Camp Nou, but he has yet to make his competitive first-team debut.
Lee made his debut for Barcelona B in 2015-16, but found himself representing their Juvenil A side again this term.
With first-team opportunities seemingly some way off for the highly rated forward, Bundesliga side Dortmund are seemingly ready to offer him a chance.
"Dortmund have enquired about Lee with Barcelona," the forward's representative was quoted as saying by Bild.
"Talks are ongoing."
Lee has a contract with the Catalans until June 2019, but he reportedly has a €3 million buyout clause.
Fellow Bundesliga side Schalke have also been credited with an interest in signing the Barcelona youngster.
