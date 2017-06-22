Borussia Dortmund move for Barcelona wonderkid Lee

Borussia Dortmund have approached Barcelona to discuss the potential signing of promising youngster Lee Seung-woo, the player's agent Pere Guardiola has revealed.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest prospects at Camp Nou, but he has yet to make his competitive first-team debut.

Lee made his debut for Barcelona B in 2015-16, but found himself representing their Juvenil A side again this term.

With first-team opportunities seemingly some way off for the highly rated forward, Bundesliga side Dortmund are seemingly ready to offer him a chance.

"Dortmund have enquired about Lee with Barcelona," the forward's representative was quoted as saying by Bild.

"Talks are ongoing."

Lee has a contract with the Catalans until June 2019, but he reportedly has a €3 million buyout clause.

Fellow Bundesliga side Schalke have also been credited with an interest in signing the Barcelona youngster.