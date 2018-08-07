Bournemouth break club-record for Colombia international Lerma

Bournemouth have broken the club's transfer record to sign Jefferson Lerma from Levante.

The Colombia international has agreed a five-year deal after Bournemouth paid a reported £25million to the LaLiga side.

Lerma featured in all four of Colombia's matches at the World Cup and will now have the chance to showcase his skills in the Premier League.

"I'm so happy to be a Bournemouth player," the 23-year-old told the club's official website.

"The transfer has taken a long time because it took a while for the clubs to reach an agreement, but the most important thing is that I am here now and everyone got what they wanted in the end.

"I have always loved the Premier League style of football and am very happy to have this opportunity. I am looking forward to success and doing important things for the club."

The chase is over. August 7, 2018

Lerma's arrival means Bournemouth have broken their transfer record for the second season in a row, his fee eclipsing the £20m reportedly paid to buy Nathan Ake from Chelsea.

"It's no secret that Jefferson has been someone we have chased for a while this summer," said manager Eddie Howe.

"Jefferson is an extremely talented player and a very good athlete who will bring a different type of play to our midfield.

"He has a lot of qualities that will be suited to the Premier League and I'm really looking forward to working with him."