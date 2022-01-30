BREAKING: Manchester United confirm Mason Greenwood suspension
By Mark White published
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been accused of domestic abuse – and has been suspended by the Red Devils
Manchester United have confirmed that striker Mason Greenwood has been suspended by the club.
This morning, the 20-year-old was accused of violence towards partner Harriet Dobson, who posted photos of bruises and cuts on Instagram stories, along with audio evidence of Greenwood arguing with her.
United released a short statement saying, “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”
Now, the Red Devils have updated their stance.
“Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice,” the club have since confirmed.
Mason Greenwood has played 83 Premier League games for the club and once for England, in 2020.
