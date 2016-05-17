BREAKING NEWS: Aduriz beats Costa to Euro 2016 Spain squad place
Diego Costa has been left out of Spain's provisional Euro 2016 squad, with Athletic Bilbao veteran Aritz Aduriz earning a place.
Vicente del Bosque has named veteran striker Aritz Aduriz in Spain's preliminary squad for Euro 2016, but there is no place for Chelsea's Diego Costa.
Rising Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez and Real Madrid youngster Lucas Vazquez have also been called up for the initial 25-man squad.
OFICIAL | Lista provisional de 25 jugadores para la / Provisional 25-man call up for the May 17, 2016
