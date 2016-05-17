Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Aduriz beats Costa to Euro 2016 Spain squad place

By

Diego Costa has been left out of Spain's provisional Euro 2016 squad, with Athletic Bilbao veteran Aritz Aduriz earning a place.

Vicente del Bosque has named veteran striker Aritz Aduriz in Spain's preliminary squad for Euro 2016, but there is no place for Chelsea's Diego Costa.

Rising Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez and Real Madrid youngster Lucas Vazquez have also been called up for the initial 25-man squad.