BREAKING NEWS: Atletico boss Simeone banned for Europa League final
Diego Simeone will be consigned to the stands for Atletico Madrid's Europa League final against Marseille as part of a four-match UEFA ban.
Atletico Madrid will not have head coach Diego Simeone on the touchline for the Europa League final against Marseille after he was handed a four-match touchline ban by UEFA.
