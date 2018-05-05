BREAKING NEWS: Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson rushed to hospital

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is in intensive care after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage, the club have confirmed.

Ferguson is reported to have fallen ill on Friday and admitted to Macclesfield District Hospital before being transferred later to Salford Royal.

The 76-year-old's son Darren - who is Doncaster Rovers manager - missed his team's game with Wigan Athletic on Saturday due to "family issues".

And United confirmed on Saturday that Ferguson, their manager for 27 years until 2013, is recovering after a procedure that went "very well".

A United statement read: "Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage.

"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter."

The Scot has been a regular visitor to Old Trafford following his decision to stand down five years ago and was in attendance last Sunday to present a gift to long-time adversary Arsene Wenger, who is leaving Arsenal at the end of the season.

Ferguson overcame a slow start at United to preside over a period of unprecedented success, leading the Red Devils to 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns.