BREAKING NEWS: Hazard and Costa benched for Chelsea v Spurs at Wembley
Antonio Conte named key Chelsea attackers Eden Hazard and Diego Costa on the bench, with Michy Batshuayi starting against Spurs at Wembley.
Star men Eden Hazard and Diego Costa were named on the bench as Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte threw a selection curveball ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham.
