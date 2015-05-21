BREAKING NEWS: Maiden England call-ups for Austin, Vardy and Heaton

Charlie Austin, Jamie Vardy and Tom Heaton have been named in the England squad for the matches versus the Republic of Ireland and Slovenia.

QPR striker Austin has been rewarded for his 17-goal season in the Premier League, while the call-up for Leicester City's Vardy caps a remarkable rise after he was playing non-League football just three years ago.

Like Austin, Burnley goalkeeper Heaton suffered relegation from the top flight this season.