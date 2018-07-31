BREAKING NEWS: Vrsaljko to join Inter as Atletico Madrid sign Arias
Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsaljko will join Serie A side Inter, while Santiago Arias has replaced him in the Spanish capital.
Atletico Madrid have confirmed they have agreed a deal with Inter that will see Sime Vrsaljko join the Serie A club.
Right-back Vrsaljko will head to Italy on an initial one-year loan but Inter have an option to complete a permanent deal for the 26-year-old.
Atleti have agreed a fee with PSV to sign Santiago Arias as a replacement on a five-year contract.
