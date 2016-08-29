BREAKING NEWS: West Brom announce Chadli signing

West Brom have confirmed the signing of Tottenham winger Nacer Chadli for an undisclosed fee.

The Belgium international, who arrived at White Hart Lane from Twente in 2013, has signed a four-year contract with Tony Pulis' side after being deemed surplus to requirements by Mauricio Pochettino.

Chadli becomes West Brom's second permanent signing of the transfer window after the arrival of Matt Phillips from Queens Park Rangers, while Brendan Galloway has also been signed on loan from Everton.