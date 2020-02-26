Brechin draw with Queen’s Park

Brechin remain bottom but are two games unbeaten after they held Queen’s Park to a 0-0 draw at Glebe Park in Ladbrokes League Two.

Currently rooted to the foot of the table, and seven points from safety, Brechin were unable to break down fourth-placed Queen’s Park.

In the second half, Brechin goalkeeper Lewis McMinn was forced into a low diving save to deny Salim Kouider-Aissa giving his side the lead.

Paul McManus and Kieran Inglis both had shots blocked in the final 10 minutes of the game as the home side looked for a winner.