Brighton sign Sunderland goalkeeper Steele
Goalkeeper Jason Steele has signed for Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion on a three-year deal from Sunderland.
Steele made 18 appearances for Sunderland last term, including 15 in the Championship as the Black Cats suffered a second successive relegation.
However, the 27-year-old has now ended his stay on Wearside and will provide back-up to Mat Ryan, who was an ever-present for Brighton in the Premier League last term.
"To come to such a great club that's been on an upward curve over the last few seasons, I'm really excited and over the moon. I'm looking forward to getting started," Steele said in a statement.
New Albion goalkeeper Jason Steele spoke to Seagulls TV after signing a three-year contract on the south coast.The full interview is now available to watch on Seagulls TV. June 21, 2018
