Cameron pushes England bid on G20 trip

Visiting Seoul for the gathering of world leaders, Cameron held a 30-minute meeting with Chung Mong-joon, FIFA vice-president and president of Korea's FA, at the British ambassador's residence.

Cameron joked that he had earlier told President Lee Myung-bak of South Korea that "I was spending much more time on the World Cup than on the G20".

World football's governing body FIFA will decide next month who will stage the 2018 World Cup.

Cameron last month hosted FIFA President Sepp Blatter at his Downing Street official residence as the former public relations executive tries to talk up the English bid against competition from rivals including Russia.

BACK ENGLAND"S BID:Click here