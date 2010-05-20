Cameroon's route to the World Cup finals
By app
May 20 (Reuters) - Cameroon's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
African Group One
P W D L F A Pts
1 Cameroon 6 5 1 0 14 2 16
2 Cape Verde Islands 6 3 0 3 7 8 9
3 Tanzania 6 2 2 2 9 6 8
4 Mauritius 6 0 1 5 3 17 1
- -
WCQ: 31.05.08
Cameroon 2 Cape Verde Islands 0
In Yaounde
Scorers: Rigobert Song 8, Samuel Eto'o 57pen
- -
WCQ: 08.06.08
Mauritius 0 Cameroon 3
In Curepipe
Scorers: Andre Bikey 11, Samuel Eto'o 27, Gustave Bebbe 87
- -
WCQ: 14.06.08
Tanzania 0 Cameroon 0
In Dar Es Salaam
- -
WCQ: 21.06.08
Cameroon 2 Tanzania 1
In Yaounde
Scorers:
Cameroon: Samuel Eto'o 65, 89
Tanzania: Danny Mrwanda 72
- -
WCQ: 06.09.08
Cape Verde Islands 1 Cameroon 2
In Praia
Scorers:
Cape Verde Islands: Lito 38
Cameroon: Achille Emana 51, Somen Tchoyi 65
- -
WCQ: 11.10.08
Cameroon 5 Mauritius 0
In Yaounde
Scorers: Samuel Eto'o 26, 46pen, Albert Meyong 56, 72, Jean Makoun 70
- - - -
African Group A
P W D L F A Pts
1 Cameroon 6 4 1 1 9 2 13
2 Gabon 6 3 0 3 9 7 9
3 Togo 6 2 2 2 3 7 8
4 Morocco 6 0 3 3 3 8 3
- -
WCQ: 28.03.09
Togo 1 Cameroon 0
In Accra
Scorer: Emmanuel Adebayor 11
- -
WCQ: 07.06.09
Cameroon 0 Morocco 0
In Yaounde
- -
