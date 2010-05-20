Trending

Cameroon's route to the World Cup finals

By

May 20 (Reuters) - Cameroon's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

African Group One

P W D L F A Pts

1 Cameroon 6 5 1 0 14 2 16

2 Cape Verde Islands 6 3 0 3 7 8 9

3 Tanzania 6 2 2 2 9 6 8

4 Mauritius 6 0 1 5 3 17 1

- -

WCQ: 31.05.08

Cameroon 2 Cape Verde Islands 0

In Yaounde

Scorers: Rigobert Song 8, Samuel Eto'o 57pen

- -

WCQ: 08.06.08

Mauritius 0 Cameroon 3

In Curepipe

Scorers: Andre Bikey 11, Samuel Eto'o 27, Gustave Bebbe 87

- -

WCQ: 14.06.08

Tanzania 0 Cameroon 0

In Dar Es Salaam

- -

WCQ: 21.06.08

Cameroon 2 Tanzania 1

In Yaounde

Scorers:

Cameroon: Samuel Eto'o 65, 89

Tanzania: Danny Mrwanda 72

- -

WCQ: 06.09.08

Cape Verde Islands 1 Cameroon 2

In Praia

Scorers:

Cape Verde Islands: Lito 38

Cameroon: Achille Emana 51, Somen Tchoyi 65

- -

WCQ: 11.10.08

Cameroon 5 Mauritius 0

In Yaounde

Scorers: Samuel Eto'o 26, 46pen, Albert Meyong 56, 72, Jean Makoun 70

- - - -

African Group A

P W D L F A Pts

1 Cameroon 6 4 1 1 9 2 13

2 Gabon 6 3 0 3 9 7 9

3 Togo 6 2 2 2 3 7 8

4 Morocco 6 0 3 3 3 8 3

- -

WCQ: 28.03.09

Togo 1 Cameroon 0

In Accra

Scorer: Emmanuel Adebayor 11

- -

WCQ: 07.06.09

Cameroon 0 Morocco 0

In Yaounde

- -