Capello keen to stay on with England

"I see my name in a lot of newspapers in Spain, in Italy," Capello was quoted in Britain's Sunday newspapers.

"I am happy here with the FA. I like this job, I like this country, I don't think about the future.

"I have a contract with the FA, my contract will finish whenever, whatever happens unless the FA decide to sack me."

The 63-year-old has transformed England since taking over after they failed to qualify for Euro 2008, winning 16 of the 22 games under his command.

England qualified easily for next month's showpiece in South Africa and Capello is in confident mood as England prepare for their high-altitude training camp in Austria.

"Now we are arriving at the most important moment. I understand the pressure, the confidence of the country in this team and it is really exciting. I am very focused," he said.

