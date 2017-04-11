Carrick rules out Newcastle move

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has ruled out a move to Newcastle United at the end of the season and has suggested he could hang up his boots once his time at Old Trafford comes to an end.

The 35-year-old's contract with United is due to expire come June and no decision has been made on his future at the club as of yet.

He grew up a Newcastle fan, but he has conceded he will never ply his trade at St. James' Park.

"No, I think that has passed now," Carrick told MOTD Magazine when asked about a potential transfer to Newcastle.

"When I was a kid I was supporting Newcastle, I dreamt one day I would do but I count myself very fortunate to have played for Manchester United for so long.

"It is just one of those things where you cannot have everything. If and when I finish at Manchester United, that will probably be it I think.

"I am not getting ahead of myself, I have been here for so long and I have enjoyed it, I will not be playing for another club in England that is for sure.

"We will see what happens, I have not really got any plans past this, I am just enjoying how it is at the minute."