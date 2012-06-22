Casillas pledges unusual title celebration

If Spain retain the title at Euro 2012, fans will hope for a repeat performance but captain Casillas has promised a slightly different celebration - this time veteran Cadena Ser reporter Jose Ramon De la Morena will get a smacker on the lips.

"If I win the European Championship the first thing I will do is seek you out and give you a kiss right on the chops," a laughing Casillas told De la Morena on Thursday when asked if he was planning a repeat of 2010 with girlfriend Sara Carbonero.

"You'll have to see if you can catch me," replied the radio station's De la Morena.

Spain face France in the quarter-finals in Donetsk on Saturday with the winners scheduled to meet Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the last four.