Casillas pledges unusual title celebration
By app
Goalkeeper Iker Casillas marked Spain's 2010 World Cup triumph by grabbing his television reporter girlfriend during their post-final interview and kissing her passionately in front of millions of viewers.
If Spain retain the title at Euro 2012, fans will hope for a repeat performance but captain Casillas has promised a slightly different celebration - this time veteran Cadena Ser reporter Jose Ramon De la Morena will get a smacker on the lips.
"If I win the European Championship the first thing I will do is seek you out and give you a kiss right on the chops," a laughing Casillas told De la Morena on Thursday when asked if he was planning a repeat of 2010 with girlfriend Sara Carbonero.
"You'll have to see if you can catch me," replied the radio station's De la Morena.
Spain face France in the quarter-finals in Donetsk on Saturday with the winners scheduled to meet Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the last four.
