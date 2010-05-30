Catania appoint Giampaolo as coach

The 42-year-old, sacked by Siena in October as the Serie A side headed for relegation, has signed a one-year deal.

He replaces Sinisa Mihajlovic, who surprisingly resigned last week after comfortably securing safety last term for the modest Sicilian club.

The Serb wanted to manage a bigger team and has held talks with Fiorentina while media reports have also linked him with Inter Milan.