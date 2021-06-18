Celtic sign teenage striker Joey Dawson from Scunthorpe

Celtic have completed the transfer for Scunthorpe academy second year scholar Joey Dawson.

Striker Dawson, 18, came through the Iron youth ranks, and made his first team debut in a Carabao Cup tie against Derby in August 2019.

Scunthorpe will be entitled to compensation, with Dawson set to join Celtic’s reserves ahead of taking part in the Lowland League campaign next season.

“I feel a bit overwhelmed. Looking around the stadium, you can sense the magnitude of the club and it’s one of the biggest clubs in Europe,” Dawson told Celtic TV.

“It’s an honour to be here and I’m looking forward to getting started now.

“I want to be playing with the first team as soon as possible.

“My aim is to straight away get into the Colts team, play well, score goals and get as high up the team as I can and into the first team as soon as possible.”