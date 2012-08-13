Chamberlain ruled out of England squad

The Arsenal winger, 18, becomes the third player to withdraw from manager Roy Hodgson's squad along with goalkeeper Joe Hart and forward Daniel Sturridge.

Hart's Manchester City team-mate, defender Joleon Lescott, has been brought into the squad for the match against the Italians in Berne.

Hart has a back problem that forced him to miss Sunday's 3-2 win over Chelsea in the Community Shield season curtain-raiser at Villa Park.

It means John Ruddy or teenager Jack Butland will make their England debut in goal.

Chelsea's Sturridge, who came on as a substitute against Manchester City, is suffering with a toe injury.