Chelsea "baffled" their rivals by completing signing amid visa issues: report

Chelsea managed to complete a January signing that left rivals stunned, as to how the paperwork was even allowed to go through.

That's according to a new report that says the Blues covered all angles to make sure that they were granted a visa, when they went after David Datro Fofana early in the winter window.

The striker cost around £10 million from Molde – but apparently, he wasn't originally going to meet the threshold required for a work permit ahead of a move.

Mykhaylo Mudryk has seemed strangely subdued since his move to the Premier League (Image credit: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

The Mail (opens in new tab) claims that the Blues went back to the Football Association with a "good presentation" as to why they wanted the forward.

Arsenal and Everton were the main rivals most surprised with the decision. "Sporting directors up and down the country are honing their PowerPoint skills as we speak," the report adds.

Fofana was linked with a loan move away from Stamford Bridge after joining but stayed in the end. The loan would likely have enabled the 20-year-old to earn his work permit and return to the club.

As it is, he has made three appearances for the Blues.

Chelsea are struggling this season, with Graham Potter looking for ways to get his £600m squad to gel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea had a busy January window with Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk being the headline acquisitions. David Fofana was the cheapest signing.

Fofana is valued at around €7m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

