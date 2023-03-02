Chelsea "baffled" their rivals by completing signing amid visa issues: report
Chelsea somehow managed to get a January deal over the line, despite Arsenal questioning how it was allowed to the authorities
Chelsea managed to complete a January signing that left rivals stunned, as to how the paperwork was even allowed to go through.
That's according to a new report that says the Blues covered all angles to make sure that they were granted a visa, when they went after David Datro Fofana early in the winter window.
The striker cost around £10 million from Molde – but apparently, he wasn't originally going to meet the threshold required for a work permit ahead of a move.
The Mail (opens in new tab) claims that the Blues went back to the Football Association with a "good presentation" as to why they wanted the forward.
Arsenal and Everton were the main rivals most surprised with the decision. "Sporting directors up and down the country are honing their PowerPoint skills as we speak," the report adds.
Fofana was linked with a loan move away from Stamford Bridge after joining but stayed in the end. The loan would likely have enabled the 20-year-old to earn his work permit and return to the club.
As it is, he has made three appearances for the Blues.
Chelsea had a busy January window with Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk being the headline acquisitions. David Fofana was the cheapest signing.
Fofana is valued at around €7m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Chelsea stories
Graham Potter says he won't quit the Blues, despite poor form.
Chelsea are struggling with statistics showing that they're the worst scorers in the top four divisions of England. Transfer rumours are linking them with moves for former stars Tammy Abraham and Romelu Lukaku.
Marc Cucurella could be sold after just one season, while contract rebel Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante are targets for Liverpool. Chelsea have also apparently offered a swap deal to bring Joao Felix to the Bridge permanently.
