Chelsea report: Romelu Lukaku and Tammy Abraham set to return under Todd Boehly's new era

Chelsea could make moves for Serie A duo Tammy Abraham and Romelu Lukaku, two strikers who were both relatively recently on the books at the Blues.

Tammy Abraham came through the ranks in west London, going on loan to the likes of Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa before he was given his shot by Frank Lampard during his tenure as manager. Abraham was a relative hit with fans but sold during the Thomas Tuchel regime in favour of resigning former star Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

Lukaku took Abraham's No.9 shirt but lasted just a year back at Stamford Bridge. Now, the pair of them both ply their trade in Italy – Abraham with Roma, while Lukaku has been loaned back by out Chelsea to Inter.

Thomsa Tuchel made the decision to get rid of Tammy Abraham in favour of bringing back Romelu Lukaku (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has told Sky Sports Italy (opens in new tab) that Belgian striker Lukaku will be returning to the Premier League at the end of his current stint in Italy, casting doubt over whether a permanent deal will be struck for the player.

"Lukaku is a Chelsea player today," he said. "At the end of the season, he will return there and then a new scenario will open up and we'll see what to do.

Football Insider (opens in new tab), meanwhile, say that Tammy Abraham is a realistic signing for the west Londoners as an alternative to Victor Osimhen, who's wanted by Manchester United.

With Chelsea statistically the worst goalscorers in the top four tiers of English football, their need for goals is particularly stark. The club most probably have a buyback clause on Abraham, while Lukaku is still their player. Most importantly, both players could have a fresh start at Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku and Tammy Abraham were prominent Blues long before Todd Boehly's era (Image credit: Getty)

Given that Abraham and Lukaku were both sold during Tuchel's reign, the pair could well return under a new manager.

Abraham has scored 34 in 85 for Roma, while Lukaku has four in 15 since returning to the San Siro.

