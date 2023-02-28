Liverpool in shock move for Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, who's in "advanced talks": report

Liverpool are targeting Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, in what would be a surprise move to bolster their midfield.

The Reds are looking towards the future with an influx of talent expected to rejuvenate the side this summer. Jude Bellingham remains the priority target for Jurgen Klopp, in a deal that's expected to top £100 million.

But with midfield an area of weakness right now, Liverpool would apparently welcome more than just the one midfielder. James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract at the end of the season.

Jude Bellingham is Liverpool's No.1 target this summer (Image credit: Getty)

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante has been historically linked with the club – and those rumours have resurfaced. According to Football Insider (opens in new tab), the World Cup winner is on the radar for the Reds once more, as his future in the capital is uncertain.

Blues owner Todd Boehly is reportedly in talks with Kante's camp to provide an incentivised deal that takes his injury history into account. Liverpool, however, might be in a better position to offer a deal the 31-year-old is keen on.

Liverpool want to bring in an expensive talent in Bellingham – and are in the market for Josko Gvardiol (opens in new tab) and Antonio Silva (opens in new tab) – so a free transfer could help them to add another player to their squad, while building elsewhere. It's thought that both young defenders could cost around £80m each.

There may not be too much competition to bring Kante to Anfield, either, given his unavailability this season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Frenchman joined Chelsea in 2016, following his title win with Leicester City. Since there, he has won the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.

Kante is valued at around €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool and Chelsea stories

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the "clear need" for a Liverpool rebuild this summer – and reports suggest there could be a lot of money spent.

Josko Gvardiol is a top target, with Mason Mount on the wishlist, too. Seven other players are in the summer plans, with an eye on the future as well. A player dubbed "the next Luka Modric" could be targeted, while Benfica's latest starlet Florentino Luis is being considered. 15-year-old Kendry Paez is also being linked.

Mason Mount's future at Chelsea hangs in the balance, with the star still waiting to sign a new contract. Chelsea, meanwhile, want 'exemptions' from Premier League spending rules after huge January spree, while the Blues have upset some with their Champions League squad registration.