Chelsea report: AC Milan ‘confident’ of keeping Rafael Leao despite long list of suitors

AC Milan insist they are confident that Rafael Leao will commit his long-term future to the club, amid reported interest from top European clubs including Chelsea.

The Portuguese star caught the eye of a host of big sides after firing the Rossoneri to the Serie A title last season, winning the league’s MVP award in the process.

Leao has a contract until 2024 at San Siro, but Milan sporting director Ricky Massara is hopeful that he will extend his deal.

Leao won Serie A's MVP award last year after winning the title. (Image credit: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“We are confident,” Massara said at Monday’s ‘Gran Gala del Calcio’ event.

“We want to consolidate the growth that this kid has shown and stabilise the team, giving consistency at the top level.

“We will try to find a solution to continue long-term with Leao.”

Sky Italy (opens in new tab) reports that Leao’s father will speak to Milan about a renewal on Tuesday, while the winger’s agent will also hold talks later in the week.

Graham Potter has made a good start as Chelsea manager. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea were linked with the 23-year-old, but Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab) writes that Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid are all in the frame.

Milan signed Leao from Lille in August 2019 and he played a key role in their Scudetto success last season, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in 34 Serie A appearances.

That form saw him win the Serie A MVP award for 2021/22, while he has started the new campaign where he left off, with four goals and five assists to his name already after nine games.

