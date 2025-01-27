Chelsea star demands exit to reunite with former manager: report

Chelsea have enjoyed an extremely quiet January transfer window so far, with Trevoh Chalobah's return the only notable movement at Stamford Bridge. But things could be about to ramp up in the final few days, as one star demands an exit.

After plenty of questions were thrown at Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca at the beginning of the season over how he would make such a bloated squad become harmonious, the Italian seems to have done exactly that. The starting XI is near-enough unchanged from week-to-week, while players are on the bench are raring to show their worth when called upon.

That has had a detrimental impact on the careers of a couple of Chelsea players, however, with one high-profile star looking to depart Stamford Bridge as soon as possible.

Chelsea star Ben Chilwell wants winter move away

Ben Chilwell in action for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell is desperate to leave Stamford Bridge this January, with a possible reunion with former Blues manager Graham Potter a possibility at West Ham.

Chilwell hasn't started a single game for Chelsea this season, was left out of their Conference League squad altogether and has failed to be included in any of Enzo Maresca's matchday squads in the Premier League so far this term.

Chilwell and Potter enjoyed a strong relationship at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maresca did tell the 28-year-old he was no longer wanted at Stamford Bridge last summer, but Chilwell stayed in a bid to fight for his place. Unfortunately for the left-back, that plan has so far failed, with a January loan away looking most likely.

Potter managed Chilwell at Chelsea for much of the 2022/23 season, with the Englishman sharing playing responsibilities with Marc Cucurella. Potter reportedly wants to make three signings before the transfer deadline on February 3, however, with Chilwell a possible target to bolster the Hammers' left-hand side.

The report also mentions that Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Crystal Palace and Everton are all interested in signing Chiwell on a temporary basis, as he looks to reignite his career away from Stamford Bridge.

In FourFourTwo's view, it makes complete sense for Chilwell to leave Chelsea this winter, with West Ham a good option for him to get back playing games. With another of his former managers, Thomas Tuchel, now in charge of England, there's a possibility that he could force his way back into a Three Lions squad in time if he rediscovers his form, too.