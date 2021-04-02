Chelsea transfer news: Blues favourites to sign Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero

Manchester City’s all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero could be turning out for Chelsea next season as he aims to stay in England.

According to the Daily Mail, Aguero has interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but wants to build on his legacy in the Premier League.

It was announced earlier this week that the Argentine international will be leaving the Etihad this summer, when his current contract comes to an end.

Over the past 10 years, Aguero has cemented his status as a Man City legend, scoring 257 goals in 384 appearances across all competitions.

At the end of his first season, he was responsible for one of the most famous moments in the club’s history, firing in a late winner against Queens Park Rangers to secure their first title of the Sheikh Mansour era.

It was the start of a glorious run for player and club, lifting plenty of trophies during a remarkable decade together.

Aguero’s service to Man City will be recognised with a statue build outside the Etihad as he moves on to a new chapter in his career.

Many expected to see Aguero join Barcelona, where he would have the opportunity to link up with close friend and international teammate Lionel Messi, but staying in England is believed to be his preference.

Chelsea have long been admirers of the striker, having lost out to Man City when attempting to sign him from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Considering Timo Werner’s continued struggles in front of goal and apparent lack of confidence, Aguero would represent a reliable alternative.

Aside from this injury-hit final year with the Citizens, his record in the Premier League is remarkably consistent, hitting at least 20 goals on six occasions.

Pep Guardiola is looking to replace Aguero with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, but Andre Silva and Lautaro Martinez are also being considered.