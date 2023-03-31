Chelsea star Kai Havertz opens the door to a Bayern Munich move

Chelsea star Kai Havertz has suggested that a move to Bayern Munich could be on the cards in the near future, with his latest comments.

Havertz moved to Stamford Bridge in 2020 for a then-record £72 million, as the Blues flexed their spending muscles with a huge summer of transfer activity. The German has failed to capture the imagination on regular basis but will always go down in Chelsea history following his 2021 Champions League final strike.

With former manager Thomas Tuchel now at Bayern Munich, however, the 23-year-old has been coy in a recent interview about where his future lies – and whether he could follow his old boss back to the Bundesliga.

Thomas Tuchel won the Champions League in west London – thanks to a Kai Havertz strike (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Speaking to Bild (opens in new tab), the German said, “Bayern are generally a huge club that it’s hard to say no to as a German player, but my personal goal has always been to play abroad at some point. In England or Spain.

“I had a very good relationship with [Tuchel] and am very grateful for everything.

“You never know what will happen in football. Everything can happen very quickly. Never say never.”

Havertz has been a favourite under Graham Potter but with plenty of competition for places, it would perhaps not too much of a surprise were he to leave. The attacker is a similar profile to the likes of Joao Felix – expected to join after a loan spell – and the incoming Christopher Nkunku, while his return of 19 goals in over 80 Premier League has been somewhat disappointing.

Graham Potter has stuck by Kai Havertz (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Chelsea are expected to sell Mason Mount this summer after a contract standoff. Reece James has recently been linked away from west London too, with Real Madrid interested.

Havertz is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

