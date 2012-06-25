Chiellini returns to Italy training
By app
Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini returned to training on Monday after a thigh injury and could be in contention for the Euro 2012 semi-final against Germany, the Italian football federation said in a statement.
The centre-back missed Sunday's quarter-final with England because of the injury but is hoping to return to the starting line-up in Warsaw on Thursday.
Leonardo Bonucci performed manfully in Chiellini's place and his Juventus team mate faces a fight to reclaim the jersey.
Midfielder Daniele De Rossi and right-back Ignazio Abate went off with muscle injuries against England and are due to have scans.
Abate's possible absence against Germany would be a blow given fellow right-back Christian Maggio is suspended.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.