Chiellini returns to Italy training

The centre-back missed Sunday's quarter-final with England because of the injury but is hoping to return to the starting line-up in Warsaw on Thursday.

Leonardo Bonucci performed manfully in Chiellini's place and his Juventus team mate faces a fight to reclaim the jersey.

Midfielder Daniele De Rossi and right-back Ignazio Abate went off with muscle injuries against England and are due to have scans.

Abate's possible absence against Germany would be a blow given fellow right-back Christian Maggio is suspended.