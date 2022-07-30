Christian Eriksen makes Manchester United debut in 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid

Christian Eriksen made his Manchester United debut on Saturday, but Erik ten Hag suffered a first defeat since taking charge as his side were edged out by Atletico Madrid in Oslo.

Eriksen came on to warm applause from the Norwegian crowd as he replaced Anthony Martial after 68 minutes and showed all of his quality as United created a number of chances in the final quarter of the game.

The former Tottenham and Brentford midfielder played one exquisite ball into the Atletico area and set up Harry Maguire with a corner, only for the England defender to head wide.

It was an impressive cameo from the 30-year-old, who already looks like he will play a big part in United's new-look side under Ten Hag.

But the Dane could not prevent a first defeat for the Dutch coach at United as the Premier League side were punished for their inability to convert a number of chances and lost out to a late goal by Joao Felix.

The Portuguese attacker wrong-footed United goalkeeper David De Gea with a low shot from outside the box five minutes from time to give Diego Simeone's side the win.

United now face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to feature in that match, before kicking off their Premier League campaign at home to Brighton next weekend.