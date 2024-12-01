Christmas is just around the corner - and these are the 6 soccer deals you need to buy
There are some amazing soccer deals to take advantage of as Christmas Day approaches and gift ideas are needed
It's now December, which means only one thing: Christmas is coming. You don't have to wait until the last minute to get yourself sorted for presents, however, with FourFourTwo here to help.
There's only a limited amount of time remaining in the Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals, though, so you'll have to act fast to take advantage of some of the discounts available on these gifting ideas.
As discounts go, this is simply the best I've seen this Black Friday and Cyber Monday - and I've seen a lot of deals. 62% off such a good soccer cleat is genuinely incredible, especially for one that performs so well and is one of the best soccer cleats for comfort. You'll need to use code CYBER for the extra 30% off.
Though this jersey is a couple of years old now, the first team USMNT players would have worn this exact shirt during games at the 2022 World Cup. It's a great design and fits and feels even better thanks to all of the premium materials. Wear this at training games or even out with your mates - wherever you fancy!
These are undoubtedly one of the best soccer shin guards available on the market, with Nike's innovative Superlock technology designed to grip directly to the sock fibres. Of course, they offer great protection that is essential in soccer games, though come without any bulk whatsover.
It's all well and good having all the soccer equipment and cleats in the world, but if you don't have something to carry them all in then what's the point? Fortunately, this duffel bag from The North Face has plenty of room inside to store all of your belongings. Perfect for those matchdays.
A soccer ball is essential if you want to play, err, soccer, so it's best picking up a high-quality one that will last a while and act exactly as you'd expect a ball to do. 23% off this ball for Cyber Monday is perfect, too. Get in!
Celebrate exactly like Jude Bellingham when you pick up this game - which is just two months old - at such a staggering discount. The gameplay is great, Ultimate Team remains a fan-favorite and there'll be countless hours of fun had.
These are just some of the best Cyber Monday soccer deals available, but my absolute favorites after having spent hours of trawling the internet. The Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite rank highly among the best soccer cleats and are great for whoever plays the sport.
A soccer jersey, meanwhile, is essential - and especially a USMNT one at that. With the World Cup coming to the country in just 18 months, building up your jersey collection to showcase your allegiances when nationalities from all over the world descend on the US is of paramount importance. How else is someone to know you support the soccer team?!
Other items are great stocking fillers, and all needed for soccer-obsessed fans. Plus, EA FC 25 is the game to waste hours and hours on - it's just such incredible fun.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.