Clichy claims banana thrown during friendly

"How sad to see bananas thrown on the pitch tonight," said the 27-year-old Frenchman on Twitter. "Knowing people around the world need food. No words for this."

City won the match at Thomond Park 4-0, their final game before their Community Shield match with Chelsea at Villa Park on August 12.

"The police and stadium officials are reviewing the CCTV recordings to attempt to identify an individual involved in the throwing of an offensive object onto the playing field," Limerick FC said in a statement.

"Any individual identified as being involved in an incident of this nature will be banned from future attendance and the matter will be handed over to the police.

"All those involved with the friendly game this evening fully condemn all forms of unacceptable behaviour of this nature."