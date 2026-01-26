Quickfire Quiz 41: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Your daily FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz has dropped: 90 seconds on the clock and just 10 questions at the ready.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

Think you’ve reached the peak football quizzing? We have a fresh set of challenges designed to find those tiny gaps in your memory, all brought to you courtesy of Kwizly. From the prestige of Europe's elite stadiums to the gritty history of the FA Cup, there is plenty here to keep your brain ticking over.

We’ll start with a look at the modern giants of London. We want to see if you can name whether these 20 players played for Arsenal, Chelsea, both or neither. This isn't just a test of the high-profile cross-city moves, but a challenge to remember those fleeting stints that might have slipped under your radar over the years. Following that, try to name the 10 most successful clubs in each of Europe's top five leagues, where you will need to recall the historical powerhouses who dominated long before the current era.

Next, we shift our focus to the Champions League and the colossal venues that host it. See if you can name every stadium in the Champions League this season, a task that requires a keen eye for ground names across the continent. For the true statisticians, we also want you to sort these 30 players by the number of Champions League appearances they made, a tricky chronological exercise that will test your sense of longevity versus impact.

If you consider yourself a student of the wider European game, try to name every club in Europe for 2025/26. This is a comprehensive look at the qualified teams across the major competitions, while those who prefer a trip down memory lane should try to name every FA Cup giantkiller since 2020. It is a great way to revisit those magical afternoons where the pyramid was turned upside down.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 Preorder

For the collectors among you, we have a specific visual challenge: can you guess the FFT cover star? It is a nostalgic look back through the archives of the magazine, requiring you to identify the icons who have graced our front page over the decades.

Finally, for the ultimate test of your lateral thinking, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 37, featuring clues on Frenchmen, Wembley specialists and Seven Sisters. It is the perfect way to round off your session by combining general knowledge with niche footballing facts. Don't forget to get our daily newsletter, and join The Club to track your quiz progress, get on leaderboards and never miss another moment.