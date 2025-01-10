Could Liverpool be about to drop a major clue about star exit, with surprise Khvicha Kvaratskhelia pursuit?

The noise around the future of Napoli winger and Liverpool trarget Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is growing – and a possible move to the Premier League leaders appears to be on the cards.

Liverpool have consistently been linked with the Georgian during his time in Naples and could finally make their move in the January transfer window, according to reports. PSG and Chelsea are also understood to be keen on Kvaratskhelia.

The Reds have averaged almost two-and-a-half goals per game in the Premier League season and are six points clear of second-placed Arsenal. The addition of Kvaratskhelia to their considerable firepower could point towards a January departure.

If Khvicha Kvaratskhelia comes in, who leaves Liverpool?

Liverpool’s stellar season on the pitch under new manager Arne Slot has been made all the more impressive by the potential distraction of senior players reaching the end of their Anfield contracts in the summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are yet to renew their deals and have naturally attracted attention from big clubs elsewhere. Mohamed Salah will soon be out of contract too and, with reported persistent interest from Saudi Arabia likely to offer him a tempting option, Liverpool might need to find a replacement.

Kvaratskhelia, ranked at number 30 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now, has the perfect profile for a Salah successor. But the Egyptian isn’t the only player whose exit would open the door to a move for Napoli’s star player.

Luis Diaz has started 13 of Liverpool’s 19 Premier League fixtures this season and scored eight times, but the Reds have had to field attention from Barcelona before and could allow the Colombian to move in order to unlock the acquisition of Kvaratskhelia. Diaz’s father has previously indicated that his son would like to play in Spain.

It’s been reported this month that Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has been deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield, with Liverpool open to offers in the region of £50-60 million after spending £85 million to bring him in from Benfica in 2022.

Nunez has struggled to make the expected impact at Anfield, showing flashes of what caught Liverpool’s eye but ultimately falling short when it comes to putting the ball in the net.

Newcastle United are understood to be among the clubs with an eye on Nunez and if Liverpool do choose to sell, signing Kvaratskhelia would be an obvious way to replace him, albeit indirectly.

The Reds have a number of potential configurations up front and could look to bring in a short-term centre forward to supplement a transfer for Kvaratskhelia.

Liverpool will resume their Premier League title quest on Tuesday, when they visit third-placed Nottingham Forest. They take on Accrington Stanley in the Third Round of the FA Cup on Saturday.