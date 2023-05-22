Cristiano Ronaldo set for sensational return to Europe – with Bayern Munich: report
Cristiano Ronaldo has only been in the Middle East for mere months – now one businessman has an ambitious plan to bring him to Bayern Munich
Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for a remarkable return to European football – with Bayern Munich, of all clubs.
CR7 has been playing out in Al-Nassr since his contract with Manchester United was terminated during the World Cup. The 38-year-old has been in fine form in the Saudi Pro League, too, netting 13 times in his first 14 appearances in the competition.
But rumours of another big move are never far away, with the Portuguese icon still a target for clubs around the world. Now, one sensational potential move has materialised…
One German businessman has contacted Bayern Munich over financing a Cristiano Ronaldo move to the Bundesliga
Businessman Markus Schon has reportedly contacted Bayern Munich over a plan to bring the legendary forward to Germany.
Schon is reportedly a huge fan of Ronaldo's and has spoken about the possibility of helping to bring the star to the Allianz Arena. Though the player himself would have to take a pay cut to move, he may well be in favour, should he get the chance to add to his record-breaking haul of Champions League goals.
“It would be conceivable that we could undertake to pay a transfer fee or loan fee in excess of a basic amount to be defined if our company is clearly seen as 'facilitating' the difference,” Schon wrote, per Abendzeitung (via Football Transfers ).
“In the event of a permanent commitment, we would expect a share in the proceeds from the jersey in order to limit our financial risk.”
Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn has downplayed talk of the Bavarian giants moving for Ronaldo in the past – but with Bayern on the brink of losing a first title in a decade, perhaps their stance will change, should the money be right.
Despite Schon's keenness for the deal, it doesn't seem likely to happen. Ronaldo has seemingly never been on the radar for Bayern – and though manager Thomas Tuchel has plenty of experience dealing with big egos from his time at Paris Saint-Germain, launching a move for CR7 in his late 30s is not the kind of recruitment that Bayern have ever conducted.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
