David Beckham Champions League record at risk of falling to Harry Kane

David Beckham has seen his record in the Champions League proudly stand for nearly 20 years, but Harry Kane is getting ever closer after reaching the quarter-finals

MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 05: Harry Kane of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team`s third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at on March 05, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images)
Kane celebrates scoring in the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Beckham has long since retired from professional football, but a record he set in the Champions League has managed to stand the test of time. Harry Kane, though, has other ideas.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored and assisted as the Bundesliga leaders beat fellow German side Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 away from home in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 side to ensure their progression to the quarter-finals where they will meet 2023 finalists Inter Milan in a repeat of the 2010 final.

It was yet another phenomenal performance from Kane, and it put him a step closer to overtaking Beckham in one key stat.

Harry Kane close to overtaking David Beckham on all-time list

David Beckham playing for Manchester United in 1997

David Beckham playing for Manchester United in 1997. (Image credit: Alamy)

Kane’s goal and assist against Bayer Leverkusen took him to 50 goal contributions in the Champions League, meaning only one other English player has more in the history of the famous European competition.

David Beckham, who was included in the greatest team of FourFourTwo's lifetime, managed an impressive 16 goals and 38 assists across 107 Champions League appearances, leaving Kane needing four goal contributions to match Beckham’s record.

Kane has been phenomenal in Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

What makes Kane so impressive is that he has registered 50 goal contributions in just 55 appearances, including 12 in just 11 appearances this season.

Given his record of scoring, the 31-year-old could very easily overtake Beckham this season, if Bayern progress to the latter rounds of the tournament.

Overtaking Beckham would also see Kane break into the top 20 of most goal contributions in Champions League history, with Kaka and Arjen Robben currently tied in 20th on 55 goals and assists.

Fellow Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller currently sits sixth in the all-time list with 85 goal contributions, since his debut in 2009.

David Beckham at Real Madrid in 2005 Harry Kane

Beckham playing for Real Madrid in 2005 (Image credit: Alamy)

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for the most goal contributions in one season, with a remarkable 22 in 2013/14 as Real Madrid won “La Decima” against Atletico Madrid.

Inter Milan have conceded just two goals in the Champions League so far this season across ten games. It is an exceptional defensive record that Kane will be hoping his Bayern Munich side can bypass.

As the English striker bids to win his first ever trophy, overtaking Beckham would cement his place as one of the greatest ever English strikers.

Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.

