David Moyes charged by FA over reporter 'slap' comment

Sunderland manager David Moyes has been charged by the Football Association after being caught on camera commenting that he would slap a female reporter following a post-match interview.

The incident occurred following the Black Cats' goalless draw at home to Burnley on March 18, when Moyes was asked by BBC reporter Vicki Sparks whether he felt under additional pressure given the attendance of chairman Ellis Short at the game.

After the interview, Moyes was caught on camera saying: "Just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there so just watch yourself.

"You still might get a slap even though you're a woman."

A smiling Moyes then added: "Careful the next time you come in."

Moyes later stated that he regretted his comments and had contacted Sparks to apologise, which was confirmed by Sunderland and the BBC.

However, the FA has taken a dim view of the incident and has charged the Sunderland boss.

A statement read: "David Moyes has been charged in relation to comments made after the game against Burnley on 18 March 2017.

"It is alleged the Sunderland manager's remarks were improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA Rule E3(1).

"He has until 6pm on 3 May 2017 to reply to the charge."