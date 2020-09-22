David Moyes, Issa Diop and Josh Cullen test positive for Covid-19 at West Ham
By PA Staff
West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returned positive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced.
The club’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were at London Stadium preparing for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round tie against Hull.
The manager and both players immediately left the stadium and returned home.
West Ham United can confirm that David Moyes, Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returned positive tests for COVID-19.— West Ham United (@WestHam) September 22, 2020
All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public Health England and Premier League guidelines and protocols.
Tuesday’s match went ahead as planned, with assistant manager Alan Irvine taking charge of the team.
