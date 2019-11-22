Dean Henderson unable to face parent club Man Utd

On-loan Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson will miss out against his parent club Manchester United.

The 22-year-old is on loan at Bramall Lane from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and the terms of the agreement do not allow him to play.

John Egan is a doubt after the defender suffered a clash of heads with Andreas Cornelius during the Republic of Ireland’s 1-1 draw with Denmark on Monday.

Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay will be absent for the visitors.

Pogba (foot) and McTominay (ankle) face several more weeks out, with the midfield duo joined on the sidelines by Marcos Rojo (muscle).

Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe are available but lacking match fitness, while Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Diogo Dalot are stepping up their rehabilitation. Ashley Young returns from suspension.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Moore, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, Egan, O’Connell, Basham, Freeman, Jagielka, Lundstram, Osborn, Besic, McBurnie, Robinson, Norwood, Mousset, Sharp, McGoldrick.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Young, Jones, Laird, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Garner, Gomes, Matic, James, Lingard, Mata, Pereira, Chong, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.