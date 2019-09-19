Delighted Hudson-Odoi signs new Chelsea deal

Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea.

The 18-year-old, who is now committed to the club until at least 2024 having previously been a target for Bayern Munich, seized his chance last season and made 24 first-team appearances.

Hudson-Odoi told Chelsea’s official website: “It’s an amazing feeling. It’s been a long wait but it’s done now and I’m really happy about that.”

Hudson-Odoi’s emergence also saw him become Chelsea’s youngest England international when he was capped for the Euro 2020 win over the Czech Republic.

He added: “I’ve been a Chelsea player since the age of eight and this is the right club for me to be at.

“I want to lift as many trophies as possible, win as many games as possible and contribute to as many goals I can as well.”

“As a team, we just want to work hard to achieve the best results we can. I’m delighted everything has been agreed and now I’m just looking forward to properly getting back.”

The one you've all been waiting for! 😉— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 19, 2019

Hudson-Odoi, currently close to a return from an Achilles injury, has risen through the ranks at Chelsea since he first joined the club on schoolboy terms.

He scored in the finals of two consecutive FA Youth Cup triumphs, and went on to star in the World Cup-winning England Under-17 side.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “Callum showed last season just what a thrilling talent he is.

“We are delighted he has committed to Chelsea and we are all excited about the prospect of seeing him continue to blossom in the years ahead.”