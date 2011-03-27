Diarra dreams of playing for Milan

The Serie A leaders could be knocked off top spot by rivals Inter Milan next Saturday but Diarra, who failed to make an impact at Bayern Munich and Liverpool early in his career, admires the Rossoneri hugely.

Asked where he dreamed of playing, the 29-year-old Diarra told the Bordeaux website: "AC Milan because of their players and their history.

"The San Siro is a magnificent stadium. Van Basten, Rijkaard, Gullit, Donadoni, Maldini, Baresi, it was a great team."

Bordeaux, French champions in 2009, are enduring a difficult mid-table season.