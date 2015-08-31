Dinamo Moscow announce Vainqueur switch to Roma

Dinamo Moscow have revealed midfielder William Vainqueur has joined Serie A giants Roma.

Vainqueur's departure was announced by Dinamo on their official website, although Roma have yet to confirm their capture of the 26-year-old.

The Frenchman moved to Moscow in 2014 after three seasons in Belgium with Standard Liege.

"Midfielder William Vainqueur has moved to Roma," Dinamo announced. "Thank you William, and good luck at your new club."

Vainqueur's move to Stadio Olimpico strengthens Roma's squad further following the recent arrivals of Edin Dzeko and Lucas Digne.