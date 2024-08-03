‘Eddie Howe comes across as very calm, but he has an intense side to him. The tactical things I’ve learned are things I’ve never seen before’: Newcastle United star reveals all about Magpies boss

By
published

The Magpies boss has been linked with the England job, and is highly respected among his squad at St James' Park

Eddie Howe Newcastle United manager in the Premier League
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddie Howe has been linked with the England job after three largely successful years with Newcastle United – and Magpies winger Harvey Barnes has been full of praise for his manager.

Howe followed Steve Bruce as Newcastle boss when he was appointed manager in November 2021, moving the club away from relegation trouble in his first season at the helm.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.