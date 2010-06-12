England defence scares Pazzini more than vuvuzelas

The Sampdoria player is plotting a course beyond Group F which bypasses Fabio Capello's men and Brazil having been buffeted enough by Inter Milan tough nut Lucio during the Serie A season.

"England's defenders are very tough. They're very strong. I'd prefer to avoid them. Brazil's Lucio, he's a bit particular too, that's all I'm saying," Pazzini, who scores many headers thanks to a salmon-like leap, told reporters on Saturday.

The 25-year-old scored twice in Friday's 6-0 friendly win over a South African league representative side but is not expecting to start Group F's opener against Paraguay in Cape Town on Monday.

The friendly, attended by a handful of local fans, at least gave him chance to get used to the drone from South Africa's vuvuzela trumpets.

"It's nice we got a taste of it yesterday at our friendly. When there are just three or four you can hear them so imagine what it's like with 20-30,000," he laughed.

