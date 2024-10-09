England star with ZERO Euro 2024 starts wins national team’s Player of the Year award

England are preparing for their Nations League double-header against Greece and Finland as interim boss Lee Carsley gets his second opportunity to stake his claim for the permanent job.

The Three Lions vacancy came after Gareth Southgate stood down shortly after England lost the Euro 2024 final to Spain, bringing to a close an eight-year spell in the top job.

While England are now looking ahead to the post-Southgate era, there has been the opportunity to reflect on 2024, as the FA have handed out their award for England’s Player of the Year - and it’s something of a surprising decision.

Cole Palmer lands England Player of the Year award

Palmer scored the equaliser for England in the Euro 2024 final (Image credit: Getty Images)

The England Player of the Year award has been given to Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and while there’s no denying that the 22-year-old is one of English football’s most in-form players, he may perhaps be somewhat fortunate to land this particular gong.

That’s because this award is based solely on national team performances, rather than club exploits. The former Manchester City man has enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2024, netting 23 times at club level so far in the calendar year, but his action for the national team has been more limited.

Palmer has not yet completed a full 90 minutes for England and has only made two starts for the national team, both of which came in pre-Euro 2024 friendlies. The midfielder came off the bench in five times during this summer’s tournament in Germany, providing an assist in the semi-final win over the Netherlands and pulling a goal back in the final.

Cole Palmer in action for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palmer played just 283 minutes for the England team in 2024, but that was enough for him to win the fan vote over Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka, who were second and third respectively. Voting was open to all players who had played in 50 per cent or more senior fixtures between September 2023 and July 2024.

Bellingham scored four goals and laid on three assists during this period, with his stoppage-time bicycle kick against Slovakia one of the highlights of England’s summer. Harry Kane netted seven times, including three at Euro 2024 which earned him a share of the Golden Boot, so is another player who may feel hard done by.

The award has been given out since 2003, with David Beckham the first winner, while Palmer becomes the first Chelsea player to win it since current England assistant coach Ashley Cole took it home in 2010.

Saka won the award for each of the past two years and will be hoping that he and Palmer are able to link up effectively and maintain England’s 100 per cent Nations League record when they take on Greece at Wembley on Thursday evening before visiting Finland on Sunday.