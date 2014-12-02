English players fall to new low in FFT's Best 100

Just three players in FFT’s century of the world’s top talent hail from England, level with Croatia and Belgium and just one more than Wales.

Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney is the highest-ranked of the Three Lions, but only just makes the top 50, while Liverpool duo Raheem Sterling and Daniel Sturridge are new entries after a profitable 2013/14 with the Merseysiders.

Spain lead the way with 18 internationals featured in the final 100, including the Premier League’s leading man Diego Costa who has scored 11 goals in 10 league appearances on the back of a prolific season with Atletico Madrid.

Germany rises to a best-ever second spot on the back of World Cup glory in Brazil. Nine of their triumphant squad make the final roll call, with Marco Reus - injured shortly before the tournament began - also included.

Bayern Munich pair Philipp Lahm, the man who lifted the trophy, and imposing goalkeeper Manuel Neuer both place among the overall top four in the list.

