Euro 2024: Pundit SLAMS Scotland getting 'bashed up'

Euro 2024 has opened with Scotland being battered by Germany – and Graeme Souness has weighed in.

The ITV pundit is known for being gruff and unimpressed with much that he sees. Watching his nation's first half performance has particularly tested his patience, however, with some stern words for his countrymen at half-time.

“You're sloppy, you're angry, it's a catalogue of mistakes, culiminating in getting a player sent off on half-time for that,” the former midfielder said. “Difficult with 11, super difficult with 10.

Graeme Souness was furious with Scotland (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I thought they'd find it difficult tonight – but they can't get bashed up like this.

“What does he do now? Take Che Adams off?”

The first half was bruising for the Scots at best, with the German front three all getting on the scoresheet. Florian Wirtz opened the scoring at Euro 2024 within 10 minutes before Jamal Musiala doubled the lead in emphatic fashion.

Ryan Porteous is sent off for Scotland (Image credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany almost thought they had a penalty, only for VAR to overturn the decision that referee Clement Turpin made – but just before half-time, the Germans had their penalty anyway. Ryan Porteous was sent off for a two-footed lunge on Ilkay Gundogan in the six-yard box, befor Arsenal’s Kai Havertz slotted home the resulting spot-kick.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first 45 minutes dampened the Scots’ party atmosphere. The Tartan Army descended on Munich in their tens of thousands and even drowned out the Germans in the opening stages – but the noise has certainly been quelled since.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know .

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany , while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever . With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions .