Euro 2024: Pundit SLAMS Scotland getting 'bashed up'

By
published

Euro 2024 has begun with Scotland 3-0 down to Germany with 10 men - and Graeme Souness is not impressed

Scotland vs Germany Euro 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Euro 2024 has opened with Scotland being battered by Germany – and Graeme Souness has weighed in.

The ITV pundit is known for being gruff and unimpressed with much that he sees. Watching his nation's first half performance has particularly tested his patience, however, with some stern words for his countrymen at half-time. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 